The Gallatin High School Prom is set for Saturday, April 29th.

The promenade will be held at the Gallatin United Methodist Church at 5 pm. The dance will start at the Lake Viking Clubhouse at 6 pm.

The event is for Gallatin High School juniors and seniors. Seniors who have not previously been named King or Queen at another event are eligible to be Prom King or Queen.

