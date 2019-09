The Gallatin High School crowned Homecoming royalty on Wednesday night and announced the King is Gage Wright, and the Queen is Madalyn Shubert.

The Gallatin Homecoming Parade will be held on Friday afternoon at 2 o’clock. The football team will play Polo in the Homecoming game Friday night at 7 o’clock with the Homecoming dance to be held Saturday night starting at 7:30.

