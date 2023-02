Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Gallatin High School held its Courtwarming coronation on February 9th.

Crowned King was Brett Hemry, and crowned as Queen was Presley Wells. They were the Student Council candidates.

Other Gallatin Courtwarming candidates included seniors Kaydence Clevenger, Hannah Loubey, Peyton Johnson, and Colt Baker. Junior candidates were Ashley Feiden, Alex Endicott, Boston Bell, and Jaden Wilson.

(Photo courtesy Gallatin High School Facebook page)

