Gallatin FFA Chapter takes top honors at FFA competition hosted by North Shelby FFA Alumni

The Gallatin FFA Chapter had one team and three individuals take top honors in one of the judging contests hosted on Wednesday by the North Shelby FFA Alumni.

Gallatin placed first in the nursery category. Team members Emma Christopher, Anasen Wayne, and Abigail Burns were ranked first through third as individual judges.

Among other results from North Shelby, Meadville was third and Milan fourth in entomology; Milan was third and Gilman City sixth in farm management; a Trenton team took fourth in the judging of meats. Cameron was third and Chillicothe took fifth in poultry.

Among individual results, Avery Pickering of Milan was second in livestock judging and Parker Hammond of Meadville was third in entomology.

