Gallatin FBLA students sweep state competition

Multiple Gallatin High School students placed in the top four at the Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference. They qualify for national competition.

State champions include Brianna Filley, Cloey Waterbury, and Olivia Woody in American Enterprise Project and Jessica Hart, Gloria Hernandez, and Karina Hacking in Emerging Business Issues.

Gallatin FBLA members receiving second place were Madalyn Shurber, Annie Nelson, and Caragan Baker in Community Service Project.

Those receiving third place include Macie McNeely in Electronic Career Portfolio; Maddi Michael in Future Business Leader; Madalyn Shubert, Jenna Rains, Caragan Baker, Elle Copple, and PJ Johnson in Parliamentary Procedures; Maddi Michael, Addison Riley, and Presley Wells in Partnership with Business; and Maddi Michael in Who’s Who in Missouri FBLA.

Johnna Tadlock, Alli Baker, and Ella Bradford placed fourth in Mobile Application Development.

The FBLA State Leadership Conference awards were announced virtually.

