Gallatin educator among semi-finalists for prestigious agricultural award

In Gallatin, Missouri, educators tirelessly devote their time and resources to assist students in pursuing their passions. To acknowledge the efforts of Missouri’s leading agricultural teachers, Nationwide, in partnership with the Missouri FFA Foundation, is celebrating exceptional educators as semi-finalists for the Missouri Golden Owl Award.

The Golden Owl Award marked its inaugural contest year in Missouri from September 20 to December 31, 2023. During this period, nominations for the state’s top agricultural teachers were collected from local students, parents, fellow educators, and community members throughout Missouri, totaling nearly 400 nominations.

Amy Holder, an agricultural education instructor at Gallatin, has been selected as one of the semi-finalists for this prestigious award. Mrs. Holder’s selection highlights her remarkable dedication to students, her commitment to agricultural education, and her positive influence on both the community and the agriculture industry.

As a semi-finalist, Amy Holder advances to the second round of the state competition, where seven state finalists will be chosen. Each finalist will be awarded a plaque and a $500 prize, with the opportunity to be named Missouri’s Ag Educator of the Year at the Missouri FFA State Convention. The winner will receive an additional $3,000 prize and the coveted Golden Owl Award trophy.

Heather Dimitt-Fletcher, executive director of the Missouri FFA Foundation, expressed pride in partnering with Nationwide to launch the Golden Owl Award program in Missouri. She highlighted the importance of agricultural education in preparing students for careers in one of Missouri’s top industries. The Missouri FFA Foundation aims to support and honor teachers through programs like the Golden Owl Award, recognizing their critical role in maintaining Missouri’s reputation for excellence in agricultural education.

Nationwide established the Golden Owl Award to honor the contributions of agricultural teachers and to express gratitude for their unwavering educational efforts. Brad Liggett, president of Agribusiness at Nationwide, acknowledged the growing need for agricultural educators and commended these professionals for their dedication to preparing students for successful careers in the agriculture industry.

