Gallatin Chautauqua set for weekend of September 14th

Entertainment has been announced for the Gallatin Chautauqua which is scheduled this year for the weekend of September 14th and 15th.

A free kids movie, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, will be shown on the north courthouse lawn Friday, September 14th at 8 o’clock.

On Saturday, September 15th, children will be able to learn about machines at Kids Touch-A-Truck near the Gallatin City Hall from 10 o’clock to noon. Tractors, trucks, and emergency response vehicles on display at the free activity will be provided by organizations and individuals.

Kids games and a carnival will on the south courthouse lawn from 10 o’clock in the morning to 5 o’clock in the evening. BTC Bank will sponsor a Blow-up obstacle course challenge as a fundraising activity for the Gallatin High School Band Boosters.

Tours will be given of the 1889 Squirrel Cage Jail on West Jackson Street at 10 o’clock that morning as well as 1 o’clock and 2:30 that afternoon. Professor Farquar and Polecat Annie will present historical information through card tricks, storytelling, and the Medicine Man Show while strolling through Chautauqua as well as during an on-stage presentation.

Live music the afternoon of September 15th will include the Bent Nickel band featuring popular country music and Hammertoe and the Fun Guys featuring musical hits from the 1970s, 80s, and 90s. Lonnie Curtis and the Point Blank Band will perform 1980s and 90s country music from 6 to 9 pm.

