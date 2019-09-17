Gallatin Chautauqua September 20 and 21st features events for everyone

Vendors will offer various wares in Gallatin at the Friends of Gallatin’s Chautauqua this Friday and Saturday, September 21 and 21. 2019.

This year’s event marks the 150th anniversary of the Frank and Jesse James robbery of the Daviess County Savings Association in Gallatin. The anniversary will be featured on T-shirts and souvenir programs.

Activities will begin Friday evening with a baby show at 6 o’clock, pedal tractor race by Bright Futures and old fashioned yard games at 7 o’clock, a free showing of Barnyard and Gloga at 8 o’clock, and music and a beer garden by the Daviess County Country Club at 9 o’clock.

Saturday morning’s activities will include the Gallatin Lions Club biscuits and gravy breakfast from 7 to 10 o’clock and Color Rush 5K Race by Access 2 (II) Independent Living Center at 7 o’clock.

The Friends of Christ Church will sponsor the All Creatures Great and Small pet show at 8:30. There will be a $10 cash prize. Categories include most unusual pet, best pet costume, cutest trick, and judges’ choice. Pets must be on a leash or in a crate. The Green Hills Animal Shelter will bring animals to be adopted. Cat and dog food donations will be accepted for the shelter.

Other activities for the Gallatin Chautauqua Saturday will include the Main Street Market and Vendor Fair from 9 to 5 o’clock; Western-themed parade at 10 o’clock; car show from 10 to 2 o’clock with awards for top 10, best of show, and people’s choice at 2 o’clock; touch a truck for children after the parade until noon; the Gallatin Theater League comedy melodrama “Double Take at Beatrice’s Boarding House” for $5 per seat, garden tractor pull, and paint class at 11 o’clock; live music by Manda Shae and the Sumptin Brothers from 11 to 2 o’clock; and children’s games and an inflatable carnival from 11 to 6 o’clock.

There will also be a singles bags tournament at noon; another paint class and another performance by the Theater League at 1 o’clock; a magic show at 2 o’clock; reenactment of the 1869 James boys robbery at 3 o’clock; Frank James trial and live music by Hammertoe and the Fun Guys at 4 o’clock; the Beer, Wine, and Spirits Fest from 4 to 8 o’clock; a doubles bags tournament at 5 o’clock; Mic-O-Say Dancers from 6 to 7 o’clock; and live music by Dammit Jim from 7 to 10 o’clock.

The Gallatin Theater League will perform “Double Take at Beatrice’s Boarding House once again Sunday afternoon at 1 o’clock.

