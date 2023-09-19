Gallatin Chautauqua Baby Show officials announce winners

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Gallatin Chautauqua hosted its annual Baby Show over the weekend, and officials have now announced the winners across various age groups and categories.

Winners by Age Group and Gender

0-3 Months Boy: Jayce Corwin Girl: Rosalynn Lowe

4-6 Months Boy: No entries Girl: Carli Cantwell

7-9 Months Boy: Thomas Hazzard Girl: Elsie Cole

10-12 Months Boy: Brooks Michael Girl: Henley Cornelius

1-Year-Olds Boys: Lincoln Jochem Girls: Kahlani and Kaleyah (Tie) (No last names provided)

2-Year-Olds Boys: Walke Cornett Girls: Taetum Hardin

3-Year-Olds Boys: No entries Girls: Adley Cantwell

Little Mr. 4 Sutton Hardin

Little Miss 4 Gracie Curtis



It’s worth noting that there were no entries for boys in the 4-6 months and 3-year-old categories. Organizers are hopeful that next year’s event will see more participation in these age groups.

Related