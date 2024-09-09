Gallatin Chautauqua 5-K event set for September 21

Children and adults are invited to participate in the Gallatin Chautauqua 5-K Walk or Run on September 21. It’s presented by the Access Two Fitness program.

The event begins at the intersection of Grand and Market Streets in Gallatin. Registration is at 6:30 a.m., with the race scheduled for 7 a.m. The participant fee is $25. Competitors will be divided into age groups. There are four groups for youth ages 19 and younger. The adult categories for women and men have nine age groups.

For more information, contact Access Two Marketing and Development Specialist Ayron Wilson.

