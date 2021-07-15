Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

All students and families of the Gallatin R-5 School District are invited to the Gallatin Bright Futures Back to School Bazaar next month. The event will be held at Dockery Park of Gallatin August 5th from 5:30 to 8 o’clock in the evening.

There will be a free hot dog cookout on a first come, first served basis and a community resource fair. School immunizations will be offered, and treats can be purchased from Kona Ice.

Needs-based options include haircuts, shoes, clean start kits, Pass the Pride Bulldog apparel, and school supplies. Students in need of school supplies can sign up at the Gallatin Bright Futures Back to School Bazaar August 5th. Supplies can be picked up prior to the start of school.

