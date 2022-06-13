Gallatin Board of Education to meet Tuesday, June 14

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An open meeting of the Gallatin R-5 Board of Education is Tuesday evening, June 14, at 6 p.m. in the high school library.

After several reports, the agenda includes bids involving paint, bread, food, dairy products, and kitchen chemicals. Meal prices are to be set for the upcoming school year. Information is to be shared on the dyslexia plan, the assessment plan, the safe return to school plan, and the homeless liaison. Adoption of the fiscal year budget also is on the agenda.

After the public session, a closed executive session for personnel is listed for the school board meeting.