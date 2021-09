Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education will consider approval of a substitute list next week. The board will meet in the high school library on September 15, 2021, at 6 pm.

The agenda also includes the professional development plan, the district-wide evaluation plan, and the Board Member Conflict of Interest and Financial Disclosure. An executive session is planned for the Gallatin R-5 Board of Education meeting on September 15th for a discussion of personnel and student matters.

Related