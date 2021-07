Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education will finalize 2020-2021 expenditures on July 15. The board will meet in the high school library at 7:30 am.

Other items on the agenda include a new employee list, Missouri School Boards Association policy updates, a teacher contract penalty for late resignation, and setting the date and time for a tax hearing.

An executive session is also planned for the Gallatin R-5 Board of Education meeting on July 15 to discuss personnel.

