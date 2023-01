Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education will discuss policy updates next week. The board will meet in the high school library on January 18, 2023, at 6 pm.

Other items on the agenda include ag vocational, business vocational, and counselors reports as well as facilities updates.

An executive session is planned for the Gallatin Board of Education meeting on January 18th for personnel and student matters. The executive session is to include the superintendent evaluation.

Related