Gallatin Board of Education to consider approval of sports cooperative with Jamesport at Wednesday meeting

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education on January 19, 2022. will consider approval of cooperative baseball and junior high and high school football with the Jamesport Tri-County School District.

A meeting is scheduled to be in the Gallatin High School library at 6 pm. Board Secretary Vicki Corwin notes the meeting may be moved to the gym.

Other items on the agenda include a COVID-19 policy update, policies, a procedure, and reports from the superintendent, principals, activity director, and counselors. The Gallatin Board of Education’s meeting on January 19th is also to include a closed session for personnel matters.

