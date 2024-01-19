Gallatin Board of Education extends superintendent’s contract through 2027

Share To Your Social Network

After a closed session on January 17, the Gallatin R-5 Board of Education offered Superintendent Dr. Justin Collins a one-year contract extension. His contract now extends through the 2026-2027 school year. Board Secretary Carrie Holcomb stated that the superintendent’s salary will be discussed at a later date.

Teacher Sally Sparks’ resignation was accepted, effective at the end of this school year.

During the regular meeting, the board approved an updated substitute teacher list as presented.

Kim Borges, representing the Mothers of Bulldogs Squad, discussed the basketball alumni tournament the group is hosting in Daviess County. The tournament will support the MOB Squad’s scholarship program.

Borges also expressed her interest in the baseball program.

