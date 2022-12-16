Gallatin Board of Education approves snow bid, two hired for remainder of school year

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education on December 15th approved the only bid received for snow removal. It was from Salmon Excavating for $1,100 for snow removal, and if ice melt is needed, $1,100 per application.

The board approved the CPSK liability and property insurance renewal for 2023. The cost for 100% coverage is $109,856.

Mark Higgins of Conrad and Higgins, LLC, presented the final 2021-2022 audit report. In a closed session, the audit was approved as presented.

Also in a closed session, the board approved submitting Hadley Jumps’s Missouri School Boards Association Future Builder Belcher Scholarship application to the MSBA committee.

Joyce Cox was hired as a part-time middle school counselor for the remainder of the school year. Sue Bird was hired as a paraprofessional for the remainder of the school year.

