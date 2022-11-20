Gallatin Board of Education approves insurance renewal for 2023, vote to hold election for open board positions

Local News November 20, 2022 KTTN News
Gallatin High School Website
The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education on November 16th approved liability and property insurance renewal for 2023. The insurance is through CPSK.

The board decided to start a snow removal bidding process and an updated Procurement Policy was approved.

The board voted to hold an election on April 4, 2023, as Gallatin R-5 has three board positions open with three-year terms.

Superintendent Doctor Justin Collins presented estimates from Safe Defend, LLC regarding implementing safety measures within the district.

After a closed session, the board accepted Paraprofessional Shawna Hefley’s resignation. Board Member Jesse Bird abstained.

