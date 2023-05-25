Gallatin Board of Education approves classified staff salary schedules for 2023-2024 school year

Local News May 25, 2023May 25, 2023 Jennifer Thies
The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education on May 18th approved classified staff salary schedules for next school year.

One salary schedule included the positions of school nurse, superintendent’s secretary/board secretary, bookkeeper/board treasurer, transportation director, food service director, maintenance director, and speech-language pathologist. The base hourly rates vary from $16 for a food service director to $31.29 for a speech-language pathologist.

Another salary schedule included special education director and elementary, middle, and high school principals. The base pay for those positions is $55,000 for special education director, $66,000 for middle school principal, and $69,850 for elementary and high school principals.

Board Secretary Carrie Holcomb reports there were no salary schedules for the positions in place before these were approved last week.

There was a discussion on the district policy on sports physicals. The Missouri State High School Activities Association requires a new physical every two years. The board approved Gallatin R-5 requiring a sports physical annually for participation.

Approval was given to this school year’s graduation list.

Membership was approved with the Missouri School Boards Association for next school year.

The board voted to readopt a policy involving board member conflict of interest and financial disclosure.

A MSBA policy and procedure update was also approved. It included updating policies involving instructional interventions; extended instructional programs; promotion, acceleration, and retention of students; and ceremonies and observances.

After a closed session, the board accepted the resignations of Family and Consumer Science Instructor Crystal Crose and Sixth Grade English Language Arts Teacher Anthony Jeffers. Their resignations were to be effective at the end of this school year.

The board voted to offer a teaching position to Kelsey Green for next school year.

Matt Adkison was offered an assistant middle school football coaching position. Stephen Wood and Rodell Sperry were offered assistant varsity wrestling coach positions.

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

