Gallatin Board of Education approves 2023-2024 budget and fund transfers, lunch prices to increase for 2023-2024 school year

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education approved the budget and fund transfers for the 2023-2024 academic year on June 15. No additional information has been provided regarding the budget.

At the end of the 2022-2023 fiscal year, student accounts, including athletics, football, golf, softball, track, wrestling, greenhouse, and middle school positive behavior support, will be reset to zero.

The Teacher Fund will be reset to zero if the balance is negative by the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

A transfer of funds from the General Fund to the Capital Projects Fund for transportation was approved. The estimated amount of the transfer is $37,565.

Another transfer will be made based on the higher amount between $162,326 or seven percent of the state adequacy target multiplied by the district’s weighted average daily attendance, using either the preliminary amount of $247,839 from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) or the final amount from DESE. This transfer will be from the General Fund to the Capital Projects Fund.

The board approved an increase in lunch prices: $3 for kindergarten through fifth grade, $3.25 for sixth through 12th grades and certified staff, and $1.75 for non-certified staff.

An updated school calendar for the 2023-2024 academic year was approved. Homecoming was rescheduled from October 13 to September 29 due to a conflict with senior recognition.

Revisions were made to the 2023-2024 Student and Parent handbooks.

The board accepted bids for the upcoming school year, including a bid from Kohl Wholesale for food, bread, and miscellaneous supplies. Anderson-Erickson Dairy was awarded the dairy bid, and Ecolab was awarded the kitchen chemical bid.

The 2023-2024 Dyslexia and Assessment plans were approved, and Superintendent Dr. Justin Collins discussed potential plans for the 2023-2024 Safe Return to School Plan.

High School Counselor Devin Billings was appointed as Gallatin R-5’s homeless liaison for the next school year.

Bethany Vandiver presented information on the baseball program and proposed dissolving the cooperative agreement with the Tri-County School District. She suggested that Gallatin host its own baseball program next school year. No action was taken on the matter.

After a closed session, the board accepted resignations from Kindergarten Teacher Kelsey Peterson and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math and Title Math Teacher Tina Herring. A penalty will be applied to Herring’s resignation in accordance with policy.

The board offered Sue Bird a position as a piano accompanist for the next school year. Jenny Stanhope was offered the position of Flag Corps sponsor, and Kelsey Green was offered the position of middle school cheerleading sponsor.

