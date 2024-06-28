Gallatin Board of Ed hires new paraprofessional, academic advisor, classroom aide

Share To Your Social Network

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education approved the 2024-2025 budget as presented on June 27. Revenues are projected at $7,626,154.67, while expenditures are budgeted at $7,814,119.06, resulting in a projected deficit of $187,964.39.

The board approved a transfer from the Incidental Fund, also known as the General Fund, to the Teachers Fund to balance the account for the end of the 2023-2024 fiscal year. Approval was also given to zero out 13 student accounts at the end of the 2023-2024 fiscal year and to complete a transportation transfer from the General Fund to the Capital Projects fund for an estimated $41,565. Additionally, the board approved transferring the greater of $162,326 or seven percent of the state adequacy target multiplied by the weighted average daily attendance, which amounts to $250,280.

Meal prices for the 2024-2025 school year will remain unchanged. Prices are set at $3 for kindergarten through fifth grade, $3.25 for sixth through 12th grades and certified staff, and $1.75 for non-certified staff.

The board accepted a bid from Kohl Wholesale for food, bread, and miscellaneous supplies for the 2024-2025 school year, with an estimated total cost of $141,707.88. A dairy bid from Anderson-Erickson Dairy was also accepted, including half-pint skim chocolate milk at 32.2 cents, 1% white milk at 31.5 cents, and orange juice at 58 cents. The bid also covers five pounds of low-fat cottage cheese at $11.50, a gallon of 2% milk at $4.808, a quart of heavy cream at $5.65, a quart of half and half at $2.71, and six ounces of light yogurt in various flavors at 72 cents. The total projected cost for dairy products is $43,587.37.

The board accepted a bid from Ecolab for kitchen chemicals for the upcoming school year, with an estimated total cost of $3,934.26.

Changes to the high school, middle school, and elementary school student and faculty handbooks for the 2024-2025 school year were approved. The 2024-2025 Dyslexia and Assessment plans for the district were also approved.

Devin Billings, the high school counselor, was appointed as the district’s homeless liaison for the 2024-2025 school year. The board also approved a Missouri School Board Association policy and procedure update.

In a closed session, the board offered a paraprofessional position to Kalynn “Nevaeh” Ripple, an academic advisor position to Haley Wilson, and a classroom aide position to Desiree Stevenson, all for the 2024-2025 school year. The board accepted the resignation of art teacher Trisha Sharp and enforced a penalty per policy. Math teacher Courtney Ray’s resignation was also accepted.

