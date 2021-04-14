Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved several ordinances and a resolution on April 12th.

One resolution declared the results of the April 6th Municipal Election. Others authorized entering into contracts with Mike Walker for cemetery mowing and Rodell Sperry for mowing service at Dockery Park.

The resolution established an interfund transfer amount to pay for the costs of services from the general fund for the water, wastewater, and electric departments effective January 1st, 2021.

New board members were sworn in. Board Member Dan McCann’s nomination as board president was approved. The board also approved removing former Board President Carol Walker from all bank signature cards or other pertaining accounts for the City of Gallatin and replacing them with McCann.

Beth Plotner with the Daviess County Library requested the board consider letting the library distribute meals at the city pool in July and August at noon or 3 o’clock. She would like to reach more children in Gallatin and hopes that distributing meals at the pool might help.

Administrator Lance Rains received a request from My Hunny’s Kitchen to park a shaved ice truck at the pool during swimming hours.

The board did not approve or deny the pool requests.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported resurfacing West Grand is complete. He said an invoice had not yet been received. He expects it to be above the estimate based on the load tickets submitted.

Police Chief Mark Richards reported the department assisted with traffic control on West Grand as the road was replaced. Traffic and speed enforcement will be increased on West Grand.

Richards reported Gallatin Police have delivered about 30 notices to homes regarding nuisance violations and advising that bulk pick up will be April 20th and 21st.

No issues were reported from citywide garage sales on April 10th.

Morey obtained a road oil quote of $228 per gallon, which would be about $15,000 for one load of oil for chip/seal.

The city plans to sell three fuel tanks no longer in use.

All advanced metering infrastructure meters have been ordered. Gallatin is still waiting on crews to install the base station on the water tower.

Rains discussed possible funding options for the AMI metering system.

Morey reported there was a small electrical fire at the new water plant that happened after a chlorine line break. He explained the repairs were minimal. However, Snyder and Associates were contacted because of the location of the electrical box in relation to the chlorine lines.

Lime sludge from the new water plant will start being land applied in the coming weeks.

A roof leak was discovered at the power plant. Milbourn was contacted since the roof was installed less than a year ago.

