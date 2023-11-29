Gallatin Board of Aldermen selects Excel Healthplan for employee insurance in 2024

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen accepted an employee health insurance bid November 27th. The accepted bid for health insurance for 2024 was for the Excel Healthplan Number 1 from Heritage for $679.63 per month per employee. It was the cheapest of two options submitted by Heritage.

Two other companies also provided bids. MKI submitted three options. The Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association submitted three options.

City Administrator Lance Rains reported he attended a meeting with the Union Township and discussed discrepancies with the tickets the township presented him from Trager Limestone for gravel.

Rains presented the board with a proposed contract from the Union Township for $10,000. He explained the Union Township pays the city $12,000 yearly for gravel from taxes levied upon property within the city limits. The gravel is used to repair streets.

The board approved asking the Union Township for $12,000 yearly for the purchase of gravel.

Approval was given to an extension of a six-month certificate of deposit for $300,000 with the BTC Bank at 5%. The BTC Bank had three options. The Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri had two options.

Electric Department Supervisor Chris Plant provided the board with a list of tools to stock the bucket truck. He wanted to use the rest of the tool budget for 2023 to buy the tools needed.

The board approved the tool purchase for the electric department.

No tree trimming bids were submitted that followed bid specifications.

The budget for the electric department was reviewed. Budget discussion will continue at the next meeting.

Rains gave an update on the post office. He said the last conversation staff had with the postmaster, the postmaster said he was going to continue to send bills to Kansas City despite problems with the previous month getting the bills back in a timely manner. December’s bills were taken to the post office Monday (November 27th) morning at 8 o’clock.

The board asked Rains to find out what Daviess County Public Water Supply District Number 2 is contesting. It was previously reported the water district’s attorney sent a letter to the city saying the water district believes the city is overcharging the district for wholesale water it was purchasing.

It was reported the water department staff continued to work on a carbon dioxide problem. The contractor was contacted about the problem. New parts were ordered to replace items possibly hit by lightning.

Rains told FTC the board went with Allied for lift station maintenance. Allstate has been to the wastewater plant to help design a new bar screen.

Electric department staff worked with Windstream to count poles for a pole attachment agreement for a fiber upgrade. Some other items have been repaired.

The street department has been filling street cuts with base until they are packed. The brush at the dump has been piled. Staff has also worked on an issue involving the Union Township.