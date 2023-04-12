Gallatin Board of Aldermen report results of meeting held on April 10, 2023

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved a cemetery mowing bid April 10th. The bid from Rodell Sperry was approved. It was for $150 for Lile and $1,000 for Brown and Greenwood.

City Administrator Lance Rains reported Mike Walker had withdrawn his bid for cemetery mowing that was approved last month, pending insurance requirements being met.

Another bid was submitted from Ryan Clark for $165 for Lile and $675 for Brown and Greenwood.

The board approved an ordinance authorizing the city to enter into a contract for mowing services at Dockery Park with Sperry. The cost per mowing will be $850.

An ordinance was approved that authorized an engineering service agreement with Allstate Consultants LLC for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources American Rescue Plan Act Water Improvements Project. City Clerk Crystal Dorrel reported the project is for replacing 80% of the water mains in the city. It also includes 70 fire hydrants. The cost of the project is estimated at $4.7 million, and the city was funded for $5 million.

The engineering costs are a certain percentage of the project. If the project comes in lower, the engineering costs will, too.

The Four-Factor Analysis and Language Access Plan was approved. Dorrel reported it is a Limited English Proficiency Access Plan the city has to do periodically for Block Grant. The plan states the city will make all reasonable attempts to accommodate language needs to residents.

The board set the cost of daycare pool passes at $300 per season.

Rains reported the policing contract was to be signed April 12th at 9 o’clock.

He said he thought storage units used for Toys for Tots were personal units of Former Police Chief Christopher Richards. However, he spoke with the owner of the units, and he was told she had donated the units to Richards to use in trade for the police department patrolling at the units.

When Richards was contacted about the toys in the storage units, he told the owner he would take the toys in the units to Jameson and donate the items to a program there.

An ordinance was approved declaring the results of the April 4th Municipal Election for Gallatin, pending official results. Mayor Barb Ballew was sworn in as well as East Alderman Kenneth King and West Alderman Richard Curtis.

The board approved a proclamation for Fair Housing Month. Dorrel reported the proclamation commits recipients of federal funding to further fair and equal housing opportunities in communities.

There was discussion of utility terrain vehicle bids. They will be reevaluated at the next meeting.

It was reported the water department staff members fixed a couple of small leaks. They also helped Street Department Supervisor Jeff Johnson shape roads for future improvements and did rereads for billing.

Johnson worked on South Prospect with the scarifier and crowning to start the process of rehabilitating the street. The street department replaced the tube at a house on West Grand Street and worked on Clay Street from Park to Highway 6.

Cary Sayre with Allstate Consultants is finishing bid specifications for an asphalt project.

FTC got the aerator installed and working for the wastewater department. The aerator appears to be working how it is supposed to work. The project is basically completed, and final billing will be at the next board meeting.

The repair bill for the digger dan truck for the electric department came in higher than expected on the bucket hydraulics. Staff members fixed a power line pulled down by a field cultivator. They also evaluated poles and performed locates on multiple properties. Staff members are still working with the Missouri Public Utility Alliance on the 2400 system upgrade plan.

The board entered into a closed session for discussion of employees.

