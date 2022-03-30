Gallatin Board of Aldermen receive information on painting interior of water tower and get update on water meters

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen on March 28th approved a bid for ordering six electric transformers.

The bid from T and R Electric was for $6,060 and the vote came after Public Works Director Mark Morey requested to order the transformers to have on hand as backups. The delivery time will extend into the 2023 budget period.

Morey reported crews have installed new advanced metering infrastructure meters this month. The electric crew only had 100 electric meters left in inventory to install, and they should be installed in April. The water department had installed 616 new AMI meters so far. Crews were waiting on basement water radios to be delivered.

Morey said Suez, which has the water tower maintenance agreement, is planning to paint the inside of the water tower at the end of April. Morey explained Suez will sandblast and repaint the inside of the tower. The tower will then need to cure, and samples will need to be taken before putting the tower back online. Morey said the process will take five to six weeks. The board can expect overtime pay during that time due to the plant being online longer to keep water lines filled and pressure maintained. He noted the last time the inside of the tower was painted was in 2009.

Morey reported the aerator in the mixed liquor basin stopped working. He was waiting on repair quotes.

More materials had been delivered to the sewer plant for the clarifier construction.

There was a discussion on the Drug Abuse Resistance Education Program within Gallatin as well as Police Chief Mark Richards teaching the program in other school districts within the county. The board approved allowing Richards to use his personal time to teach the DARE Program to school districts outside of Gallatin.

He would be responsible for invoicing those school districts and would be paid individually. All DARE teaching materials and other related expenses would not be paid by the City of Gallatin for those school districts.

The Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System contract is in effect. The board approved, last month, pursuing a MULES contract with Daviess County Central 911 and the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. That was after City Administrator Lance Rains and Richards attended a 911 Board meeting to discuss running MULES in Gallatin instead of Chillicothe. Rains is to provide information to the board of aldermen once it is approved by 911, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, and Attorney Robert Cowherd.

Richards reported he and an officer attended training in Chillicothe last week. Richards said the information presented is applicable to calls the Gallatin department has been having and will be helpful in the field.

Rains requested a full inventory of the police department for auditors, including uniforms, ammunition, and firearms.

Richards provided an incident report list dated March 28th. It included two property damage incidents, two animal problems, and two welfare checks.

Rains led a discussion on a Block Grant for a street resurfacing project. He received a list of pending items for the grant, and the items were corrected and resubmitted. The board is to resume discussions on street projects for the summer pending the final funding approval for the Block Grant.

Rains handed out a lead and copper rule pamphlet from the Environmental Protection Agency. An updated solar field proposal was also distributed. Rains agreed to contact the Missouri Public Utility Alliance before responding to the solar company.

Rains reported that Gallatin City Hall has received trash removal complaints about Rapid Removal. In addition to residential complaints, he noted the city has started receiving complaints from commercial customers stating their dumpster costs have tripled.

Rains was working with two individuals regarding street closure requests. The individuals were told the process to close a street. The board is to be informed if the individuals move forward.

The board moved into a closed session for employee matters.

