Gallatin Board of Aldermen pursue contract with organization for Daviess County Central 911 and sheriff’s department

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen February 28th approved pursuing a Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System contract with Daviess County Central 911 and the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

The vote was taken after it was announced City Administrator Lance Rains and Police Chief Mark Richards attended the 911 Board meeting to discuss running MULES in Gallatin instead of Chillicothe. The Daviess County Central 911 Board agreed to provide MULES service to the City of Gallatin for $1,800 per year and an additional fee of $1,200 per year for the annual licensing fee with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved the renewal of the City of Gallatin park banner rental for $100. City Clerk Hattie Rains explains the park hangs banners for businesses on ball field fences as a fundraiser. The City of Gallatin purchased a banner a few years ago, and to be able to hang up the banner, an annual rental fee must be paid.

Mowing bids for city cemeteries and Dockery Park are due to the city hall by March 14th at 4:30 in the afternoon.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported the new Cat skid loader was delivered. The Kubota skid loader was posted online and sold in 45 minutes for $45,000.

There was discussion on the new Environmental Protection Agency mandate regarding lead water lines being inventoried and replaced in the coming years.

Rains announced the pool manager and lifeguard positions need to be filled for the 2022 pool season.

Rains helped with the submission of a Bright Futures Grant application. He said the mapping possibilities from the grant for the park and trails would be beneficial for the city. He was waiting on the Community Development Block Grant approval letter for the advanced metering infrastructure system.

