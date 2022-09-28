Gallatin Board of Aldermen issue results of meeting on September 26

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen on September 26th tabled an ordinance that would amend the city code relating to utilities involving deposits and joint liability for a bill.

John Northcutt and Mike Luna, representing Northcutt Properties, attended the meeting after being contacted by City Administrator Lance Rains. Northcutt said the amendment would be financially detrimental to his business. He asked Rains to gather data for the Mary Arlene Apartments to show how many delinquent accounts were on the books and how much was owed to the city since 2005. Rains will try to gather the information by the next meeting.

The board approved an ordinance amending the city code relating to water user responsibilities. The ordinance says the damage to meters and meter wells will be paid for by the homeowner.

An ordinance was approved authorizing entering into a contract with Mid-States Services, LLC for an antenna site lease on the current water tower. The contract involves two antennas and is for a five-year term.

The board approved the 2022-2023 rate per thousand to charge Daviess County Public Water Supply District Number 2 for water. The rate for the upcoming year will be $10.07 per thousand gallons of water.

The rate was calculated using adjusted actual expenses of 2021 for water production divided by gallons of water sold. The calculation is part of the current contract between Gallatin and Daviess County Public Water Supply District Number 2.

Public Works Director Mark Morey is researching the success of the low bidder for aeration remodel. The city is still waiting on the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to comment on the acceptance of its aeration remodel. The board voiced its opinion to keep the remodel moving forward.

Rains reported Access II Independent Living Center approached him to see if it could have a six-week scavenger hunt around Gallatin to encourage more walking and exercising. The board agreed it would be acceptable for the center to have the scavenger hunt. There will be a new clue every Saturday for six consecutive weeks.

Michael Anderson with Elite Products and Services asked the board if he could use his new prototype to put the downed tombstones back upright at Lile Cemetery. The board wants a signed hold harmless and proper liability insurance to protect the city from any possible accidents before the board will agree to the matter.

A contract was tabled involving bat removal from city hall by Critter Control. The original contract and guarantee only covered the area above the police department. The new contract would be for the main building of the city hall.

Morey reported the first round of chip and seal was complete, and Gallatin started the second round of additional streets on September 27th. The streets chosen were East Berry and Corrine.

Morey said those streets were chosen because the city needs to chip and seal the base rock put on them before winter. He noted the city would lose any progress made on the streets if it snowplows them without the protective layer of chip and seal this winter.

Those streets will receive hot mix in the spring. Other streets mentioned in the successful Community Development Block Grant will also receive a hot mix overlay in the spring.

Morey reported Irvinbilt got equipment painted at the clarifier. The color is not consistent with the original color, but he believes the paint job is of higher quality.

The board entered into a closed session for employees.