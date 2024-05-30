Gallatin Board of Aldermen discuss updates on various community projects and approvals

Share To Your Social Network

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen convened on May 28 to discuss several community matters, including the purchase of cemetery donation signs and the transfer of a certificate of deposit (CD) to a new bank.

City Clerk Crystal Dorrel reported on discussions with Landmark regarding the creation of cemetery donation signs. Landmark provided a quote of $115 for a four-by-four sign. The board approved the purchase of two signs, one for Brown/Greenwood Cemetery and another for Lyle Cemetery.

The board also approved moving a six-month CD, initially valued at $300,000, from BTC Bank to Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri at an interest rate of 5.25%. Dorrel noted that Farmers Bank had also submitted rates for nine- and 12-month CDs, while BTC Bank had offered rates for six-, nine-, 12-, and 18-month CDs.

An ordinance declaring the results of the April 2 election was accepted. This election posed the question to Gallatin voters of imposing a quarter of a percent increase in general sales tax, intended to support the local pool.

Board Member Dan Lockridge proposed scheduling a Planning and Zoning meeting to address the topic of tiny homes. Mayor Barbara Ballew and Dorrel will coordinate with the Planning and Zoning Board to set a meeting date.

Lockridge also raised concerns about building permits, urging the Board of Aldermen and city employees to identify new construction projects in Gallatin that would require permits.

Additionally, Lockridge highlighted the issue of brush accumulating in the ditches along Highway 13, describing it as an eyesore and a safety hazard. He and Dorrel plan to contact the Gallatin Missouri Department of Transportation building to address the situation.

Dorrel provided an update on upcoming street projects. Vance Brothers is scheduled to begin the chip and seal project around the week of June 10. Metro Asphalt is expected to start its street project in the second or third week of June, depending on weather conditions.

Dorrel also reported that the code enforcement officer position with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission had been filled, but the new officer resigned to accept a police chief position. The planning commission is currently interviewing and accepting applications for the vacant position.

The water department staff has been active in preparing the local pool for its opening on May 25. Staff members also assisted with the water tower washout process.

Wastewater employees are continuing their collaboration with engineers on the bar screen project. Additionally, staff members have been scheduling maintenance for the lift stations.

The street department is ongoing with its mowing activities. Brody Bird began working as summer help on May 20, and staff members have been filling potholes around town.

Electric crews have been removing tree limbs from city cemeteries. Ira Sloan and Johnathan Hobbs are continuing their monthly lineman tests. The Missouri Public Utility Alliance will be visiting Gallatin to assess pole replacement projects.

Electric Supervisor Chris Plant reported that another city has expressed interest in the generators that are currently not in use at the power plant.

The board concluded the meeting by entering into a closed session to discuss employee matters.

Related