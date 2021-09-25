Gallatin Board of Aldermen authorize work at wastewater treatment plant

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance at a special meeting on September 22nd authorizing the city to enter into a wastewater treatment facility clarifier replacement contract. The contract was with Irvinbilt Constructors, Incorporated.

It was reported in August that Irvinbilt submitted the lowest bid on the project at $655,900. The city’s engineer on the project, Allstate Consultants LLC, recommended Irvinbilt. The board accepted the bid at the time contingent on the approval of the State Emergency Management Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Allstate reviewed the pre-construction conference worksheet with the board on September 22nd. Additional items were discussed and added. Allstate is to provide an updated copy for the board.

