Gallatin Board of Aldermen approves ordinances and discusses city staff purchasing limits

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen convened on June 10 and approved two significant ordinances.

One ordinance authorized a contract for grant writing and additional services with Lance Rains, operating as Rains Consulting. According to City Clerk Crystal Dorrel, the services will be billed at $40 per hour.

The second ordinance declared the results of the April 2023 election. Dorrel explained that the previous capital improvement tax, enacted ten years ago, will expire on September 30, 2024. The city proposed an extension in the April 2023 ballot, which voters approved. The new half-percent capital improvement tax, set to replace the existing one, will not have a sunset or expiration date.

The board also approved a liquor license for the Southside Tavern Bar and Grill, valid until June 20, 2025.

In financial matters, the board agreed to a six-month certificate of deposit at 5.09% with Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri. Dorrel noted that this CD is an extension of a current one maturing on June 15, amounting to $503,890.79. Farmers Bank also provided bids for nine and 12-month CDs, while BTC Bank submitted bids for six, nine, and 12-month CDs.

Discussions also covered purchasing limits for city hall staff. With no current city administrator, staff sought clarification on the procurement process for daily business items. The board determined that any purchase over $3,000 would require a bid process and board approval.

Additionally, the board accepted the resignation of Street Department employee Justin Sims, who has taken a position with the Caldwell County Ambulance District. Jaycob O’Hara was approved as a new member of the Park Board.

There were discussions about filling vacant positions on the Planning and Zoning Board. Staff reported engaging with two interested residents and will continue efforts to fill these vacancies, providing updates when a meeting is scheduled.

The board also reviewed salary increases for certifications. Board Member Dan Lockridge requested detailed information on the requirements for each certification, including necessary classes, time commitments, and testing procedures. Staff will present this information to the board.

City departments provided various updates:

Water department staff fixed three leaks and set a new meter pit at a bar, disconnected a house slated for demolition, read meters, replaced meters, and worked on the swimming pool.

Wastewater department employees collaborated with engineers on the bar screen project and jetted the park toilet.

Electric department staff painted and repaired a dog pen for state licensing, trimmed trees around electric lines, and assisted with a water main break.

Street department staff continued mowing and filling potholes, and assisted city hall with budgets.

Sheriff Larry Adams reported on recent incidents, including four juvenile-related issues resulting in three arrests, three domestic disputes with one arrest, ongoing investigations into three verbal disputes or peace disturbances, and three mental health-related calls. Adams also updated the board on new vehicles being purchased or leased by the county. Additionally, he discussed the need for a joint solution between the county and city regarding vicious dogs and plans to continue this discussion.

