Gallatin Board of Aldermen approves new fee structure for street cuts

On September 23rd, the Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance amending the city code related to street excavations. Interim City Administrator and City Clerk Crystal Dorrel reported that the cost for street cuts has increased from $5 per square foot to $20 per square foot.

Street cut fees are charges imposed by a city or municipality for the excavation of streets or roadways, typically to access underground utilities such as water, sewer, gas, or electrical lines. These fees help cover the cost of repairing and restoring the street after it has been cut or disturbed.

During the meeting, Dorrel presented an updated contract with Midwest Injection for lime sludge removal. The contract stipulates an annual bid price of $50,000, not to exceed that amount. The only change in the contract was the amount of lime sludge to be removed. The board decided to table the discussion until the next meeting, as board members wanted to address questions with Water Supervisor Johnathan Hobbs.

Dorrel also presented a letter from the Department of Natural Resources that the city is required to send to residents regarding a lead survey. The letter is necessary because the city will miss the October 15th deadline for completing the survey. Total H2O Solutions will not be available in Gallatin until the spring to perform potholing on the lines with unknown statuses.

Additionally, the idea of establishing a pocket park in the empty lot next to Subway was discussed. The Friends of Gallatin Downtown group is looking to purchase the property and hopes to collaborate with the City of Gallatin to develop the park for the community.

Representatives from Daviess County Public Water Supply District Number 2—Cody Selby, Mike Earnst, Zack Morrison, and Travis Toney—attended the meeting to address concerns regarding the new water supply district water rate. Selby and the representatives requested verification on the costs related to water production in Gallatin. Both Dorrel and Board Member Dan Lockridge clarified how the water rate figures were calculated.

The board also approved rescheduling its next meeting to October 15th due to the Columbus Day holiday.

Other updates during the meeting included reports from various departments. The water department continued collaborating with engineers on a water line project and performed meter checks and replacements. The wastewater department worked on the ramp and porch at city hall, addressed the old bar screen, and participated in a preconstruction meeting for the new bar screen project. The electric department worked on locates for Windstream’s fiber project, assisted with dropdowns for Chautauqua, and placed pennant flags around the square. Lastly, the street department continued mowing, filling potholes, and preparing for Chautauqua and the Homecoming parade.

Post Views: 11