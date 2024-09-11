Gallatin Board of Aldermen approves liquor license, explores water rate study

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen convened on Monday, September 9, 2024, at the GIDA Board Room located at 112 E. Grand. The meeting, which began at 6:00 p.m., was led by Mayor Barbara Ballew and attended by Board President Dan McCann, Aldermen Dan Lockridge, Kenneth King, and RG Curtis, as well as Interim City Administrator/City Clerk Crystal Dorrel. Also present were city supervisors Eric Kloepping and Johnathan Hobbs, and Police Chaplain Austin Bonnett, who opened the meeting with a prayer after the pledge of allegiance.

In terms of financial matters, aldermen approved accounts payable in the amount of $171,848.75. The motion was put forward by McCann and seconded by King, with all votes in favor, marking the approval of the city’s financial obligations.

Discussion on Excavation Permit and Fee Increase

Aldermen turned their attention to existing ordinances. Interim City Administrator Dorrel presented a proposal to raise the Street Cut Fees, increasing the charge from $5.00 to $20.00 per square foot. After a thorough discussion, the board agreed on the increase, and Dorrel committed to drafting an updated ordinance for final approval at the next meeting.

Street cut fees are charges imposed by local governments or municipalities on utility companies, contractors, or developers for cutting into or excavating public streets, sidewalks, or roadways. These cuts are typically made for repairs, maintenance, or the installation of underground utilities such as water, gas, sewer, or electrical lines.

The fees are meant to cover the costs associated with repairing and restoring the street or roadway after it has been cut or excavated. They help ensure that the road is returned to its original condition, maintaining public safety and preventing future damage to infrastructure. The fees can vary based on the size of the cut, the type of roadway, and the materials needed for restoration.

Water Rate Study and BTC Building Permit

The aldermen also explored the opportunity to conduct a water rate study for the city, which would be offered by the Missouri Rural Water Association (MRWA) at no cost. The board agreed to move forward with this initiative, and Dorrel will begin collecting the necessary data.

Another key discussion point was the building permit for the BTC Center. The updates to the building did not involve new construction or utility services, so after reviewing the estimates from contractors, the board determined that no additional fees would be charged for the permit.

New Business: Temporary Liquor License and Utility Commission Appointment

In new business, aldermen discussed the temporary liquor license application for the Gallatin Theater League in connection with the upcoming Chautauqua event. McCann made a motion to approve the license, pending state approval, which was seconded by Curtis. All aldermen voted in favor, allowing the motion to pass.

Aldermen then addressed Resolution 01-2024, which sought to appoint a director and alternate director to the Missouri Joint Municipal Electric Utility Commission, doing business as the Missouri Electric Commission. Lockridge made a motion to approve the resolution, and it was seconded by King, with all votes in favor.

Public Works Department Update

Public works projects were also reviewed during the meeting. The water department staff continued to work with an engineer on the ongoing Waterline Project and resolved a water leak issue. The wastewater team worked on City Hall improvements, including a ramp and porch, and collaborated on the Bar Screen Project. The electric department installed a new pole for a resident and worked on locates for the Windstream Fiber Project, while the streets department continued pothole repairs, ditch inspections, and mowing throughout the city.

Community Concerns and Aldermen Comments

Toward the end of the meeting, Alderman Curtis raised concerns about traffic safety at the end of N. Prospect, where residents had requested the installation of a stop sign. Dorrel agreed to speak with the street supervisor and provide an update at the next meeting.

The meeting entered a closed session at 7:24 p.m., following a motion by McCann and a second by King.

