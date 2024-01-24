Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve jetter purchase and tree trimming contract

Share To Your Social Network

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved multiple bids on January 22.

One bid approved was for the purchase of a jetter. A Hot Jet Kubota Complete HJII will be purchased from Hot Jet USA for $65,385, the best of seven bids received, four of which were submitted by Hot Jet USA.

Aerodynamic Lawn and Tree Cuts was selected for tree trimming services with a contract not to exceed $20,000, despite their initial bid of $22,500.

The board also approved matters involving certificates of deposit (CDs) due for renewal on January 27 and 28. The city will open a 12-month CD with the Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri at an interest rate of 4.9% for both a water and sewer CD and a sales tax CD. Farmers offered rates for 12, 24, and 36-month CDs, as did BTC Bank.

Allstate Consultants was chosen for engineering services on a bar screen project, with McClure also submitting a request for professional engineering services qualifications.

City Administrator Lance Rains announced the city received one RFP for the city prosecutor position from Kenton Kinney of MKS Trial Lawyers. Rains plans to set up a meet and greet to discuss the role’s expectations, with the board’s agreement.

Rains also mentioned that bids for an asphalt project and chip and seal were solicited through newspaper advertisements and direct company outreach, with a submission deadline of February 16 at 4:30 p.m.

The Four-Factor Analysis for Limited English Proficiency Persons was discussed as a guideline for determining necessary language assistance measures for Community Development Block Grant programs, with no current requirement for program development.

The board tabled a discussion regarding ticket discrepancies with Union Township after learning the township is willing to contribute only $10,000 towards City of Gallatin gravel.

Mayor Barbara Ballew issued proclamations recognizing the late John Thomas for his service as mayor and Lucille Dickenson on her 102nd birthday, highlighting her as an outstanding lifelong resident.

The water staff collaborated with the Missouri Department of Revenue on sludge removal requirements and advertised for land to apply lime sludge waste, accepting inquiries until January 5.

Additionally, the water staff attended to frozen meters and snow removal, while wastewater staff addressed inquiries about sewer line issues and new connections.

Johnathan Hobbs and Ira Sloan have begun the Missouri Public Utility Alliance Lineman Program, as part of the city’s efforts to cross-train staff in various departments.

Electric staff installed an electric pole at the tiny home lot on Berry Street, and street staff dedicated numerous hours to snow removal in the past two weeks.

The board concluded with a closed session for employees.

