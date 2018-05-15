Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve water plant change order

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved a change order for the new water plant at a meeting Monday evening.

The change order was for $5,150 for a lime sludge washdown and $1,780 for stainless steel lockboxes on top of the clear well. The board approved authorizing Mayor Barb Ballew to sign the Certificate of Substantial Completion for the water plant pending Attorney Robert Cowherd’s approval.

The board also approved authorizing the Mayor to sign the termination agreement with Superior Cable and approval was given to an ordinance regarding the vacating and discontinuing of a portion of a public street. A part of a platted street in the Gallatin Industrial Park is not of use to the city, and it was in the interest of the city to vacate the right-of-way as a public street.

The board accepted a Snyder and Associates invoice for $19,195.96 as well as approving raising Pool Manager Laurie Roll’s pay by 25 cents per hour. Also discussed was a grave marking ordinance with examples and regulations included in a chicken raising ordinance.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported that a chipper in Kansas was purchased at a cost of $1,350. The shipping cost was quoted at $1,100. Morey discussed possible dust control application on South Prospect due to the increased traffic from the Highway 13 bridge closure. He said dust control will also need to be applied in front of the water and sewer plants.

Police Chief Mark Richards reported that the police department provided traffic control at the high school for senior laps and graduation. The police department also provided about 20 gallons of Gatorade for field day and held the DARE graduation for the Gallatin sixth grade.

Richards submitted a report on activity for Monday, May 14 which included five welfare checks, three domestic disturbances, and three dogs in the pound.

