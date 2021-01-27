Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve upgrading electrical system as well as electric rate study

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen on Monday evening, January 25th approved two ordinances authorizing engineering service contract agreements. City Clerk Hattie Rains reports one with Finley Engineering Company involves upgrading the 2400 electrical system. The other agreement is for electric cost of service and standard rate design with Toth and Associates and involves an electric rate study.

There was a discussion on the draft ordinance amending Chapter 720 of the Gallatin City Code adjusting the electric rates for the city. The discussion was tabled following a report by Administrator Lance Rains on electric rates of surrounding cities. The board plans to wait to make any changes until an electrical rate study is complete.

The purchase of replacement electrical poles was approved for $6,390.

Administrator Rains and Public Works Director Mark Morey met with Core and Main representatives to review the advanced metering infrastructure system and contract. Rains will have the city attorney review the contract before it is presented to the board. Once the contract is signed, the city can expect to have the first dozen meters installed in four to six weeks to test the radio signals.

An ordinance was tabled that involved authorizing an agreement for the confinement of prisoners with the Daviess DeKalb Jail. Mayor Barb Ballew requested the ordinance be tabled due to changes requested by Police Chief Mark Richards.

Certificate of deposit interest rate quotes were provided from Farmers Bank and BTC Bank. The board approved a 36-month CD for $65,199.07 at .7% and a 12-month CD for $100,917.48 at .5%, both with Farmers Bank. Other motions approved a 48-month CD for $65,000 at .85% and a 12-month CD for $300,000 at .5%, both with Farmers Bank.

Administrator Rains reported there is interest in purchasing the empty lot on the square. The board is to discuss the topic further at the next board meeting.

Rains will work with Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association Insurance to hopefully re-class a few city-owned properties to help reduce the city’s annual cost of insurance.

A discussion was held on paying employees for COVID-related restrictions.

Ballew signed a proclamation for Scouts—Boy Scouts of America Anniversary Week February 7th through 13th.

