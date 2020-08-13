The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance setting tax levy rates at a hearing prior to this week’s regular meeting. The rates were set at 64.01 cents for the General Fund, 22.77 cents for Parks and Recreation, and two cents for Band.

The total assessed valuation is estimated to be $14,248,173 for the current tax year, which is an increase of $283,528 from the prior tax year. The current tax year’s total includes $10,696,131 for real estate and $3,552,042 for personal property.

Budgeted revenues for 2020 for Gallatin are $85,000 for the General Fund, $27,000 for Parks and Recreation, and $2,500 for Band. New construction and improvements are anticipated at more than $278,100. That includes real estate.

During the regular meeting, the board accepted a city hall cleaning bid from Tiffany Tadlock for $75 for the initial cleaning and $50 monthly. She will clean city hall for 12 months. Tory Wood also submitted a bid for $60 per month.

The exterior paint design for the water tower was reviewed. The board will have to decide to have a new design or keep the current design. The board will wait for the cost estimate on repainting before making a final decision.

A special meeting will be held to discuss setting the water rate for Public Water Supply District Number 2 on the evening of August 24th at 5 o’clock.

Administrator Lance Rains will work on copier bids and renewal options. He has been finalizing the interfund transfer ordinance to be reviewed at the next board meeting.

The City of Gallatin has been approved for COVID-19 funding reimbursement.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported crews have trimmed trees along streets. A few equipment breakdowns and rain have slowed down the street chip and seal projects.

A punch list was created for the new roof on the power plant. Morey will inspect the punch list items before submitting payment. Crews have installed windows and sheetrock in the power plant break room.

Rains discussed cleaning up and updating utility accounts.

Police Chief Mark Richards submitted an activity report, which included five code issues and four dogs in the pound.

No announcement was made from a closed session to discuss employees.

