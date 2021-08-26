Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve repairs at Dockery Park and picnic liquor license for Daviess County Country Club

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved matters on August 23 regarding repairs at Dockery Park. The park board recommended the action.

Jones Power Washing Services, LLC was hired to complete power washing and painting on the grandstand and the deck behind the shelter house for $3,100. Matthew Barlow was hired for concrete flatwork at the grandstand for $3,500 and for backstop repairs using treated lumber for $2,350.

The board of aldermen reviewed wastewater treatment facility clarifier replacement bids submitted at a bid opening on August 12. The city’s engineer on the project, Allstate Consultants LLC, recommended Irvinbilt Constructors, Incorporated of Chillicothe since the company appears to be responsible and responsive. The company also had the low bid on the project of $655,900.

The board accepted the bid from Irvinbilt contingent on the approval of the State Emergency Management Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency. Other bids came from Smico Contracting Group, LLC and Lehman Construction Company.

City Administrator Lance Rains reported on a 75/25 COVID-19 grant program through SEMA for public safety. He said there was an opportunity to purchase a used storm siren for $12,045 with the grant funding if approved. The city’s cost would be 25% of the total project cost, which is $3,011.25.

The board approved authorizing Rains to pursue the grant application to purchase a storm siren. The city’s cost will be split between the police, city hall, and park budgets if the grant application is approved. The board also granted Rains the approval to move forward assisting the Friends of Gallatin Downtown Improvement in grant writing applications.

Picnic liquor license requests were approved for the Daviess County Country Club for September 17 and 18 at 201 West Grand and the Friends of Gallatin Downtown Improvement for September 18 on Jackson Street.

There was a discussion about the LAGERS retirement program, but no decision was made. Discussion is to resume at the next board meeting.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported the street department has been working on ditches along West Grand, and there had only been one complaint received about the work.

The Department of Natural Resources will perform an inspection at the new water plant next week. Crews plan to complete the sludge pipe repairs before the inspection.

Morey said Decker Construction will perform a live insert-a-valve on August 26, so the water department can completely abandon the old water plant.

New water meters are being installed, and more meters are to be received soon that can be installed. Morey noted crews installed 47 electric meters and 130 water meters for the new Advanced Metering Infrastructure Sensus Metering System.

Police Chief Mark Richards reported the police department would conduct training with the Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association at the old fire station on August 25. The yearly training was to consist of video firearms training.

Related