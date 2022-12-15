Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve renting of former police office, discuss hiring additional water plant employee

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen voted on December 12th to rent the former police office at city hall. The former police office will be rented to the Local Emergency Planning Committee for $3,800 yearly. The vote came after it was reported David Roll with the LEPC had approached City Administrator Lance Rains about the possible rental.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported crews have had problems with a high-voltage stick. He explained the stick was not working correctly, and parts are obsolete. He said Sensorlink quoted $5,466 for a replacement. The board approved the purchase of the high-voltage stick.

Morey reported H. L. Sinkhorn and Sons had finished with all tree trimming and cleanup associated with the job.

Rains discussed hiring another water plant employee/assistant. The board wanted to move forward with plans to hire and start training a new employee.

There was discussion on Christmas lights being purchased for two cedar trees on the north end of town. Alderman Dan Lockridge spoke with Matt Adkison who said he would put up and store the lights for the trees at cost to the city. The board approved the purchase of Christmas lights and Matt Adkison hanging them.

It was decided to move the next Gallatin Board of Aldermen meeting to Tuesday, December 27th since Monday, December 26th would be when Christmas Day is observed.

Kathy Wilson discussed an alleged incident that happened when a truck delivering mail hit her fence. She brought camera footage of the truck attempting to pull into the alley heading north. She requested the board consider making the alley between Grand and Van Buren one way. The board will discuss options.

Aldermen Carl McBee said he was approached by Marilyn Demke about removing a no parking sign in front of her home. There was a discussion on the matter, but no action was taken.

The board held a closed session for personnel matters.

