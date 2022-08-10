Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve purchase of replacement windows for city hall, hold discussion on city code

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved a bid and purchases on August 8th.

The bid was from Renewal by Anderson for window replacement and installation at Gallatin City Hall. The bid for Fibrex windows and installation with a 20-year warranty was $59,854. Pella Windows and Doors also submitted a bid for Fiberglass windows at $26,132.48 and installation by a subcontractor for $11,550 with a 20-year warranty. Board Member Steve Evans moved to approve the bid from Renewal by Anderson because of the quality of the windows and the installation by the manufacturer.

A purchase was approved for a backpack blower for the street department from Terry’s for $471.99.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported he had not received any bids for the sewer plant aerator upgrade or the old fire station remodel.

There was a discussion of a possible change order for the plug valve for the sewer plant clarifier. The cost will be $892, which includes the valve and installation. If the board was interested, AllState was to move forward to formalize the change order. The board voted to go forward with purchasing a plug valve for the clarifier.

There was also a discussion on updating Chapter 700 of the city code involving municipal utilities regarding deposits and joint liability for a bill. The discussion involved increasing the commercial deposit for large commercial customers to $600, any customer who has reapplied for utilities and has any outstanding delinquent bills from any prior utility service with the city will have a higher deposit of $450 for residential or small commercial and $750 for large commercial, and adding electric service along with the water and sewerage services that are liable to the occupant and owner of said premises. The items will be presented to the board in an ordinance at the next meeting for consideration of approval.

Morey reported he has been working on the chipper machine due to electrical problems. If he could get the chipper to work, crews were to start on chip and seal projects in Gallatin.

Crews plan to finish the street repairs on South Market Street this week. The street department has been filling potholes throughout town. Morey said the road tube west of the golf course on West Grand Street will be replaced before resurfacing West Grand, once the funding is received for the street project.

Police Chief Mark Richards reported he had been in contact with a landlord owner in the city regarding several code issues.

Richards also provided an incident report list dated August 8th which included four vehicle lockouts, three trespassing incidents, two vandalism incidents, two dogs at large, and two suspicious circumstances as well as other incidents.

No announcement was made from a closed session for employee matters.