Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve purchase of $55,905 truck for street department

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved purchasing a truck for the street department on June 12th. The 2021 Chevrolet 3500 four-wheel drive dually with toolboxes will cost $55,905. It is from Northtown Mitsubishi. It was one of two bids. Another bid was received from Northtown Mitsubishi for the same price, but it did not include toolboxes.

The board approved an extension of a 12-month certificate of deposit with Farmers State Bank of Northern Missouri at 4.35% interest. The CD has $503,066.59. Information was submitted for CDs for six to 24 months with varying interest rates from Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri and BTC Bank.

The board approved donating two season pool passes to the Daviess County Library as part of the library’s summer reading program.

Sheriff Larry Adams provided an incident report list. It included three investigations for theft and four harassment investigations. There were felony and misdemeanor arrests.

Adams reported the cadets in the police academy graduated June 9th, and they were to start at the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office June 13th.

It was reported there was an eight-inch main water line break between South Prospect and South Olive south of town on June 4th. Three water department staff members continued certification classes in Jamesport. Staff worked to get the pool open. The water operator job was advertised.

Cary Sayre with Allstate looked at carbon dioxide problems at the water plant. Sayre also helped with an oxygen diffuser at the wastewater plant.

Regarding the wastewater department, FTC got the Searcy Street lift station back in correct operation. Two new pumps were put in for no cost to Gallatin. There were more problems with the South Prospect pump, so FTC looked at it.

Electric department staff switched out some meters that became faulty. Staff members also helped with the pool, wastewater plugs, water plant operation, and paperwork.

The street department got the street sweeper back, and the sweep has to be mounted back on it. Staff patched potholes on West Grand for townships outside of the city limits. Staff also helped with the pool and the water leak south of town. The Community Development Block Grant was advertised again, and bids will be opened on June 26th.

Administrator Lance Rains discussed an invite to the Cocktails for the Cupola benefit, which will be on June 22nd from 6 to 9 pm.

