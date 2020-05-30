Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve opening of pool

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen this week approved opening the municipal pool within two weeks. A report from the city about the meeting did not provide a specific opening date. The board also approved lifeguards completing Red Cross training.

Trash service bids were opened, but no bid was accepted. The bids were from Rapid Removal for $11.90 per household with an annual increase of two and a half percent and Advanced Disposal for $12.20 per household with an annual increase of three percent. The board will review the bid details and continue discussion at the next meeting.

Mayor Barb Ballew’s recommendation to appoint Wes Gay to the Dockery Park Board was accepted.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported on summer part-time help, pool tasks, roof replacement at the power plant, milling and ditch work on East Grand, sewer lift station repairs, and brush removal at the city dump.

Gallatin Police Chief Mark Richards submitted an activity report dated for Wednesday. It included 29 code enforcement occurrences.

The board met in closed session at the beginning and end of the meeting. The first closed session was to discuss legal actions regarding the Farmers Electric Cooperative Territorial Agreement. The second closed session was to discuss employees regarding summer part-time help.

