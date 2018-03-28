Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve mowing bids

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved cemetery lawn mowing bids at its meeting Monday evening.

The board approved Legendary Lawn Care to mow Lile Cemetery for $110 per mowing. Mike Walker was approved to mow Brown and Greenwood cemeteries for $650 per mowing. Down to Earth Lawn Care and Beautiful Yards Landscaping also submitted bids. The board also approved an ordinance authorizing entering into a contract for mowing service with Mike Walker and Legendary Lawn Care. Board member Carol Walker left the meeting during the discussion of the cemetery mowing bids.

The board requested changes on an ordinance regulating open burning within the city, setting penalties for violations, and setting an effective date. The changes on the bill are to be presented at the next meeting.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported 2018 street projects have been sent out for bids, and bids should be returned by the April 23rd board meeting. He said the city did not purchase the chipper machine on the online auction since it sold for $7,000.

Morey reported water from the water plant is not being sent to the water tower yet. He hopes to have water in the lines in the next couple of weeks.

City Administrator Tony Stonecypher reported that the city road at the industrial park will be straightened and rebuilt due to a land swap with developers of a new grain storage facility. He is working with the United States Department of Agriculture to finalize a date in May for the open house for the new water plant.

The next board meeting is April 9th, which is the new water plant bond closing.

Police Chief Mark Richards said he has contacted several property owners regarding code violations. He noted clean up has begun at the apartments on West Grand, and he has contacted the insurance company and the owner of a property on West Mill damaged by a fire.

Richards is forming a list of houses that need to be condemned.

Like this: Like Loading...