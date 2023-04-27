Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve marijuana tax on August ballot, approve purchase of Polaris Ranger

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen April 24th approved putting a three percent marijuana tax on the August ballot. City Administrator Lance Rains reported it is projected to cost the city about $5,000 to put the measure on the ballot.

On a split vote, the board approved the purchase of a gas 2023 Polaris Ranger 1000 from Rob’s Cycle for $18,143.28. Board President Dan McCann and Board Member Dan Lockridge voted in favor. Board members R. G. Curtis and Kenneth King voted against the purchase. Mayor Barbara Ballew cast the tie-breaker vote in favor.

There were three utility terrain vehicle bids. The other two were from Terry Implement for 2023 Kubotas. One was a diesel UTV, and the other was a gas UTV. The diesel UTV had a bid of $18,842.61. The gas UTV’s bid was for $15,588.70.

The board voted on the matter after a discussion with the Street Supervisor Jeff Johnson on the needs, wants, uses, and availability of a UTV.

Approval was given to an ordinance authorizing the city to enter into a contract for cemetery mowing service with Rodell Sperry. The board approved a bid at the last meeting from Sperry for cemetery mowing. The bid involved $150 for Lile and $1,000 for Brown and Greenwood.

The board approved going out to bid for a chip and seal project. Rains met with a Vance Brothers representative about chip and seal overlays and bidding on the north part of South Prospect from Mill Street to Highway 13 and all of Olive Street.

Rains and Johnson discussed the possibility of getting rid of the 2019 Ford F-350, which was the work truck for the public works director. Johnson explained the truck would not be beneficial to the street department. He would like the board to consider purchasing a different truck that will work better for the street department’s needs. The board agreed to move forward with looking at options for selling or trading the truck.

It was reported street department staff repaired an area where a semi dropped off the ditch at Olive and West Grand Street. Staff members also worked on South Prospect and Searcy, and they finished a tube replacement on Woodruff and James Streets.

Final plans and specifications were to be completed for the Community Development Block Grant Street Project by April 21st. After approval from CDBG, the bidding will start for two weeks.

The water department staff has been cleaning up the pool, replacing water lines, and doing power washing. Staff members told Rains there are multiple cracks and holes that need to be caulked and repaired.

Rains contacted an individual about carbon dioxide conversion to capture and recycle air being used to pressurize the water plant equipment.

Wastewater department staff has been locating sewer lines because multiple homes and businesses have had tree root problems. The new aerator has cleaned up the slick basin.

Electric department staff replaced some equipment at a home where there had been an outage. Staff members also performed locates.

The board agreed to move the next meeting to May 9th at 6 o’clock because May 8th is Truman Day.

There was a proclamation for Norma Griffin. Griffin died recently, and City Clerk Crystal Dorrel says the board thanked her for her years of service to the city. She was a clerk, the mayor, and a board member.

Rains discussed the North Missouri Tourism Commission. He reported the grant money the commission had received ran out, and the commission is asking each county for $200 a month to continue working on attracting tourism in Northern Missouri. Rains would like to budget for this in the future.

Board Member Lockridge spoke and had questions about the landlord policy and sunshine laws. Rains and Dorrel will talk to the city attorney for clarification.

Sheriff Larry Adams provided an incident report from January 1st to April 24th which included 23 open investigations, 14 arrests, and six funeral escorts. Normal traffic stop activity was not included in the report.

Adams said the county is hiring two cadets out of the academy who will start in June.