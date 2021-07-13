Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve LAGERS retirement program; update provided on new electric and water meter installation

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen on Monday, July 12 approved the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System performing a payroll case study. That was after two LAGERS employees presented information on the retirement program.

The LAGERS employees reported that if the city chose to enter the LAGERS retirement program, a new payroll case study would have to be performed. The case study will take about one month to complete. A decision to enter into LAGERS will need to be made within 45 days via a resolution with an appropriate, effective date. The resolution will need to be sent to LAGERS within 10 days for it to become official.

During a public hearing, Administrator Lance Rains read the Community Development Block Grant funding application summary requesting funding for the advanced metering infrastructure system for Gallatin. No public comments were given.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported electric and water crews have been installing new AMI meters through town.

He said street oil should be delivered this week or the next for chip/seal projects. Chips have been delivered. Crews have filled potholes.

Police Chief Mark Richards reported he received a fireworks display application request from the Daviess County Nursing Home for an event on July 13. The board accepted the special event request.

Rains announced the city had been assigned a new third-party administrator for Lifestyle Health Plans. He provided the board with the email notification.

Rains reported Pool Manager Jacob Wilson has had a difficult time getting lifeguards to commit to working certain days and times. Two lifeguards have quit this season.

