Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve contracts for solid waste removal and street resurfacing

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved ordinances on May 22nd regarding contracts for solid waste and street resurfacing.

The solid waste contract is with Rapid Removal. At a meeting May 9th, the board accepted Rapid Removal’s bid for waste removal of $22 per household for 2023-2024, $22.33 for 2024-2025, and $22.66 for 2025-2026.

The contract for a street resurfacing project is with Vance Brothers. Also May 9th, the board accepted a bid from Vance Brothers for chip and seal. The bid included $24,444 for South Olive and $25,242 for South Prospect from Highway 13 to Mill Street. The total cost was $49,686.

It was reported the chip and seal project has been moved further into the future and closer to August.

The board May 22nd approved a six-month certificate of deposit with BTC Bank for $300,000 at 4.05% interest rate. The approved names on the CD will be Barbara Ballew, Lance Rains, Dan McCann, and Crystal Dorrel. Ballew is Gallatin’s mayor, Rains is the city administrator, McCann is the board president, and Dorrel is the city clerk. Bids for six, 12, and 18-month CDs were submitted from BTC and Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri.

It was reported the transferring process has started of equipment of the former city police to the sheriff’s office.

Two new deputy sheriffs will graduate from the police academy June 9th and will report for duty June 12th.

Sheriff Larry Adams provided an incident report dated from May 9th through 22nd. It included three open theft investigations and two harassment calls. One of the harassment calls is an ongoing investigation, and one was criminally charged. There was one investigation involving allegedly keeping or maintaining a public nuisance, and that was criminally charged. There was also a peace disturbance call, and that is an ongoing investigation.

Rains signed a proclamation for the Torch Run Relay May 31st. The Statewide Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Missouri is scheduled to be at the courthouse in Gallatin May 31st at 11:30.

Rains spoke with the board at a previous meeting about possibly getting rid of the 2019 Ford utility bed. After discussion with staff and the board, it was decided to keep the truck and go out for bid on a flatbed truck for the street department.

Rains reported the new bucket truck should be ready in July. It is a 2012 Freightliner. The estimate after rehab is $110,000 to $115,000, which is less than what was budgeted.

Rains reported a resident inquired about having help from the city with a ditch and drainage problem. The board tabled the matter and will discuss it later when more information is provided.

The board also discussed the National Flood Insurance Program and tabled that matter.

It was reported water department staff worked mostly on the pool. The pool has had pump, chlorine, paint, and jet problems. The city is still moving forward with opening the pool. Dorrel reported the Gallatin pool is set to open May 28th at noon.

Rains is working on getting a document to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for the American Rescue Plan Act Waterline Grant and Lead Survey Grant.

Street department staff has started working on the west side of the city. The department got a load of cold mix and has been fixing potholes.

Board Member Kenneth King discussed the roof on the former fire station needing repairs. Rains explained there had been damage in the past that was fixed. Rains will speak with insurance on the issue.

