Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve contract with Friends of Gallatin; city crews continue with water and electric infrastructure installation

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved a resolution and two ordinances on July 26.

The resolution involved appointing Julia Filley as the city prosecutor at $100 per hour.

One ordinance involved entering into a contract for services with the Friends of Gallatin regarding Chautauqua in September. The other ordinance involved establishing a procedure to disclose potential conflicts of interest and substantial interests for certain municipal officials.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported crews are continuing to install new electric and water advanced metering infrastructure meters and radios. City Clerk Hattie Rains, Deputy City Clerk Macon Schweizer, and Morey will train with Sensus on July 29 and 30 for a new software program.

The street department completed chip and seal last week. Crews are grinding and prepping for hot mix to be laid on streets with street cuts due to water or sewer repairs.

Morey said crews were to work on a sewer leak that created a sinkhole on East Richardson.

It was reported an ultraviolet light had to be replaced at the sewer plant after it rained several weeks ago. One of the blowers in the mixed liquor basin has to be replaced and will cost about $10,000. The damage to the blower had to have been caused by a large steel object in the basin based on the cost of repairs to the blower, which was quoted at more than an actual blower replacement. The contents of the mixed liquor basin will be completely emptied into the empty clarifier temporarily to install the new blower.

The fence at the sewer plant is being torn out, and new poles are being set.

Alderman Steve Evans discussed his concerns with the LAGERS Retirement Plan and the differences between 401k and pension programs. City Clerk Rains notes Gallatin currently has a 401k program. The board will continue discussion once LAGERS provides the board with final cost reports for the city to join the retirement program.

Police Chief Mark Richards provided an incident report dated July 26. It included three medical emergencies and six dogs in the pound.

