Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve city budget

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance approving the city budget at a meeting Monday evening.

Anticipated revenues for the fiscal year ending December 31st, 2021 are $5,413,717.67, and expected expenditures total $5,227,634.53. That leaves an anticipated surplus of $186,083.14. The ordinance will go into effect on January 1st.

The board also approved resolutions amending the fiscal year 2020 budget to recognize additional expenditures and/or revenues and unexpected expenses and/or revenues as well as adopting the Daviess County Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported electric crews replaced four electrical poles by the pharmacy. H. L. Sinkhorn is scheduled to trim trees in Gallatin next week.

Redrock decreased its estimate for cleaning out the old backwash basin based on the sample test results. City Clerk Hattie Rains reports the board is still accepting bids.

