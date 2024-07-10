Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve 2023 audit report and Chautauqua activities

Share To Your Social Network

The regular meeting of the Gallatin Board of Aldermen took place on Monday, July 8, 2024. Present at the meeting were Mayor Barbara Ballew, Board President Dan McCann, Aldermen Dan Lockridge, Kenneth King, RG Curtis, and City Clerk Crystal Dorrel.

John Gillum, CPA, presented the 2023 Audit Report for the City of Gallatin, highlighting the financial standing as of December 31, 2023, and answering additional questions. Lockridge made a motion to approve the 2023 Audit Report, which was seconded by King. The motion was approved unanimously.

Lockridge made a motion to approve the June 2024 Transaction Report, seconded by McCann. The motion passed unanimously. Additionally, Lockridge moved to approve the Semi-Annual Financial Review, with a second by McCann, which was also approved unanimously.

The board approved accounts payable in the amount of $71,161.10 with a motion by Lockridge and a second by King. The vote was unanimous.

Mayor Ballew presented the names of three citizens interested in serving on the Planning and Zoning Board: Judy Elbert, Jason Sackrey, and John Whitfield. King made a motion to approve these appointments, seconded by McCann. The motion passed unanimously.

The discussion on the Union Township Contract continued, with the board requesting the contract be sent back to the Union Township board for approval after updating the dates. Lockridge moved to approve the updated contract between the City of Gallatin and Union Township for the repair and improvement of roads, streets, and bridges within the city, with a second by McCann. The motion was approved unanimously.

City Clerk Dorrel discussed the possibility of participating in a Work Release Program with the local school, allowing a current part-time employee to continue working during the school year. The board agreed it was a good idea, and Dorrel will provide updates.

Windstream Communications submitted an Excavation Permit to install fiber in the town. After a discussion with a Windstream representative, the board requested references from other towns that have dealt with similar projects. Dorrel will update the board at the next meeting on July 22.

Dorrel also raised questions regarding the city’s Building Code and Building Permit Fees. The board decided to continue the discussion at the next meeting.

Kelle Lawson informed the board about the tentative activities for the 2024 Chautauqua scheduled for September 20-22, which include a Wine Walk, vendors, car show, beer garden, music, BBQ contest, parade, and re-enactment. The Friends of Gallatin Downtown Improvement sought approval for the annual Wine Walk/Liquor License for the event. King made a motion to approve all activities, including the Wine Walk Liquor License and the Daviess County Country Club Liquor License. McCann seconded the motion, which was approved unanimously.

Mayor Ballew read the following ordinances twice by title:

Bill No. 2024-17, Ordinance No. 1331-24: An ordinance authorizing the City of Gallatin to establish a procedure to disclose potential conflicts of interest and substantial interest for certain municipal officials. McCann moved to accept Bill No. 2024-17, Ordinance No. 1331-24, seconded by Curtis. The motion was approved unanimously.

Bill No. 2024-18, Ordinance No. 1332-24: An ordinance authorizing the Mayor of the City of Gallatin to enter into a contract for services with the Friends of Gallatin Downtown Improvement. Lockridge moved to accept Bill No. 2024-18, Ordinance No. 1332-24, seconded by Curtis. The motion passed unanimously.

Public works reports included updates on water, wastewater, electric, and streets. Staff worked on various projects, including the Lead Survey paperwork for H2O Solutions, the Waterline Project, meter checks, and replacements. Wastewater employees continued the bar screen project. Electric staff obtained quotes for materials, changed out meters, and addressed outages after storms. Street staff completed mowing, the chip seal project by Vance Brothers, and the asphalt project by Metro Asphalt, along with ongoing ditching and pothole repairs.

McCann made a motion to adjourn the meeting at 9:06 p.m., seconded by King. The motion was approved unanimously.

