Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve 2020 financial statements audit, presented a multitude of reports

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved the 2020 financial statements audit on June 28th. CPA John Gillum presented an audit report.

The Friends of Gallatin fundraising event to be held on June 26th was rescheduled for July 17th due to forecasted rain. The board of aldermen agreed to grant the picnic liquor license request to be rescheduled for July 17th.

City Administrator Lance Rains reported the clarifier construction permit has been approved by the Department of Natural Resources. The bid opening for the Gallatin wastewater treatment facility clarifier replacement project will be at the Gallatin City Hall on August 12th at 1 o’clock in the afternoon. The pre-bid meeting will be at the city hall on July 20th at 10 o’clock in the morning.

A public hearing to discuss the city’s submission of an application for the fiscal year 2021 Community Development Block Grant program is scheduled for the next board meeting on July 12th at 6 o’clock in the evening. LAGERS will present to the board at the next meeting on July 12th.

The board discussed the new federal holiday of Juneteenth June 18th, but no decision was yet made.

The board reminded Gallatin residents that fireworks can only be set off on July 4th.

Rains announced the park will get its butterfly refuge area painted by a few volunteers.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported crews have been installing new electric and water advanced metering infrastructure meters and radios. Training started for the software programs assisting in completing the project.

The street department has been repairing streets with gravel and cold mix. Rock chips have been delivered for the chip and seal projects. Crews plan to work on Benton, Forest, and East Grand streets when there is an extended dry forecast.

Police Chief Mark Richards provided an incident report dated June 28th. It included four citizen assists, four suspicious persons or circumstances, and three welfare checks. There were four dogs in the pound.

Emily Anderson and Kyle Fuson presented information and gathered feedback on a feline pride sanctuary and rescue organization. The sanctuary would be a solution to stray cats in Gallatin. They are working on getting a 501(c)(3) designation and would eventually like to purchase 200 acres in Daviess County to build the sanctuary.

Shelby Berkemeier with North Central Missouri Business Facilitation introduced herself and provided a pamphlet to the board.

